Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The owners of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains have won the rights to build a mini-casino in Lawrence County, on the Ohio border.
They submitted a winning bid Thursday of $21.9 million.
It was the best of three offers, for the third mini-casino auction to date.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos. They can have 750 slot machines and license holders can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.
The first two licenses raised $90 million for a state government scrounging for cash, one for a casino in south-central Pennsylvania’s York County and another for a casino in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh.
Bids are limited to the state’s licensed casino owners, for now.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)