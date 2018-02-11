FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Elias Diaz, Kidnapped, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates, Venezuela

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz has reportedly been rescued after being kidnapped last week.

Multiple reports out of Venezuela say at least six people were arrested Saturday after confessing that they were involved in the kidnapping. Five of those arrested were reportedly police officers, including an officer who lived next door to Diaz.

They reportedly told authorities where Diaz’s mother was, and she was safely located Sunday morning and taken to a medical center for treatment.

The Pirates have not yet released a statement regarding these reports.

Venezuelan media reported the kidnapping Thursday.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly released a statement that day saying they were using all available resources to support Diaz and his family and working with the authorities to ensure his mom’s safe return.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch