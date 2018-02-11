Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz has reportedly been rescued after being kidnapped last week.
Multiple reports out of Venezuela say at least six people were arrested Saturday after confessing that they were involved in the kidnapping. Five of those arrested were reportedly police officers, including an officer who lived next door to Diaz.
They reportedly told authorities where Diaz’s mother was, and she was safely located Sunday morning and taken to a medical center for treatment.
The Pirates have not yet released a statement regarding these reports.
Venezuelan media reported the kidnapping Thursday.
Pirates President Frank Coonelly released a statement that day saying they were using all available resources to support Diaz and his family and working with the authorities to ensure his mom’s safe return.
