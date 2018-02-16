Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Severe weather rolled through western Pennsylvania Thursday night, which caused heavy damage in Fayette County.
Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown was hit particularly hard. As a result, the National Weather Service will be surveying damage on Friday to determine what exactly caused it.
Siding from a nearby mobile home could be seen hanging from power lines, debris was scattered everywhere, trees were down and signs were knocked over. Massive trees were also snapped in half and blocking streets.
The storm knocked over utility poles and left thousands in the dark. Around 11 p.m., First Energy was reporting 3,478 customers in Fayette County without power due to the storms.
By 6 a.m., nearly 1,100 customers were still without power.
The storms also caused widespread flooding across western Pennsylvania.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details