Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington, Pa., man pleaded guilty Friday to the first degree felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Officials say 36-year-old Robert William Welsh III gave a woman and her boyfriend heroin laced with fentanyl at a bar on July 31, 2016.

The woman and her boyfriend then returned to their hotel room and snorted the heroin. The woman was found dead the next morning.

Welsh has been sentenced to 5 to 10 years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility.

