PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The bathtub section of the Parkway East reopened Sunday evening after a weekend of more flooding.

The bathtub closed Friday afternoon just in time to cause a headache during rush hour traffic.

The roadway ended up under water Friday night and Saturday as the weekend’s weather caused the Mon River to flood.

Officials announced the bathtub reopened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The 10th Street Bypass was also under water Friday.

10th street bypass1 Parkway East Bathtub Reopens After Weekend Flooding

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Crews were hard at work cleaning the section up Sunday.

