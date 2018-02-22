FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
MILLVALE (KDKA) — A food truck park in Millvale will kick off its inaugural season in April.

On Facebook, the Pittsburgh Food Park wrote, “Pittsburgh has approximately 160 sunny days per year, and we want to make sure we are open for as many of them as possible.”

A “Construction Series” kick-off party will be held on Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7, in Millvale’s Riverfront Park along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

Friday’s party will take place from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday’s party will last all day — from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. — with different food trucks in the morning and afternoon.

Local craft beers and wines will be on tap at both parties.

The Sweaty Already String Band will perform on Friday, and Nameless In August will perform Saturday.

Both events are described as kid- and dog-friendly.

For a full list of the food trucks that will be at the “Construction Series,” visit pittsburghfoodpark.com.

