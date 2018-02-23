Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) – An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.
HBO tweeted the premiere date Friday, along with a trailer to the film directed by Barry Levinson.
Starring Emmy and Academy Award winner Al Pacino.
#HBOFilms presents #PaternoHBO, premiering April 7. pic.twitter.com/Yn9SmrYwF6
— HBO (@HBO) February 23, 2018
HBO has said the film will focus on Paterno dealing with fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest and died two months later at age 85.
A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky.
- RELATED STORY: HBO Releases First Teaser Trailer For ‘Paterno’ Movie
The three administrators were sentenced to jail. Former university President Graham Spanier is appealing his conviction.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)