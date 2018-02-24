Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides continued to be a problem throughout the Pittsburgh area Saturday, forcing evacuations and road closures as wet weather continued.
One major landslide was on Greenleaf Street in Duquesne Heights. The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure closed the road as mud and debris covered the roadway.
The landslide also brought materials down against a home, forcing its residents to evacuate Friday. Animal Control took two dogs from the scene, and utilities were shut off.
The Department of Public Works was also assessing trees on the hillside.
Elsewhere in the Squirrel Hill/Swisshelm Park area, Forward Avenue/Commercial Street was shut down due to a landslide, and Newton Street in the South Side Slopes was closed due to a slow slide toward Windom Street.
In West Elizabeth, a landslide brought down a large tree in the 3000 block of Scotia Hollow Road. As the tree fell, it brought wires and a transformer down onto a roadway. Scotia Hollow Road was closed between Hogback Road and State Street.
On Friday afternoon, a landslide along Babcock Boulevard in the North Hills brought concrete slabs down a hill and into the parking lot of a food service company below, crushing a van and a trailer.
