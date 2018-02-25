Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A home was destroyed by a landslide in Duquesne Heights on Sunday, and neighborhoods lost power as the slide knocked out utility poles.
The landslide started Friday afternoon on a hillside on Greenleaf Street. Officials determined a nearby home was in danger and its residents were evacuated. Two dogs were taken from the scene, and utilities were shut off.
Crews began working Friday and Saturday as mud and debris started to cover the roadway.
WATCH: Officials provide an update —
Officials say the slide worsened Sunday afternoon, and the home was destroyed. The homeowners were able to get some of their belongings out Saturday.
The slide then crossed over the street, knocked out utility poles and poured over a retaining wall on Route 51 near the West End Bridge.
A section of Route 51 has been closed. Officials are not sure when it will reopen and say drivers should plan for possible delays and detours during Monday morning’s rush hour.
The downed utility poles caused power outages for some nearby neighborhoods.
The mayor’s office says officials are contacting Governor Tom Wolf’s office and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to seek assistance.