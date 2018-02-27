Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alex Hribal‘s father says we have learned nothing since his son stabbed 21 people at Franklin Regional High School in 2014.
Harold Hribal says his now 20-year-old son spent his first night in state prison on Monday night, and faces up to 60 years behind bars.
Following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, some have suggested teachers carry guns, but Harold says that should not happen.
“Are they willing to shoot one of their students? Are they willing to shoot the kid that may be their next-door neighbor, I wonder? You have to have that mindset if you are going to grab that gun,” he says.
Harold says the Florida mass shooting indicates we all need to do more to reach out to troubled students.