PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Patric Hornqvist to a five-year contract extension.

According to the team’s official website, the deal runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an annual salary cap hit of $5.3 million.

The 31-year-old has made a career of going to the net and paying the price to make plays. He cemented his place in Penguins history by scoring the Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 against the Nashville Predators last year.

Coach Sullivan on Hornqvist's contract extension: "We are thrilled for Patric. He has been such a big part of this team and what they've been able to accomplish. He's a positive guy. He brings a dimension to our dressing room that's unique. There's no one more deserving." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 27, 2018

On Monday, General Manager Jim Rutherford hinted that the extension was coming soon.

“Over my career, I’ve done very few contracts in the middle of the year. I think it says a lot about what Patric Hornqvist means to us to do this now,” Rutherford said.

Through 51 games this season, Hornwvist has 17 goals and 15 assists.

In addition to Hornqvist, the Penguins have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta signed through at least the 2021-22 season.