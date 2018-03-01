Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA/AP) — A Plum High School teacher acquitted of intimidating a student who accused another teacher of sexual assault is on leave due to a new “unspecified allegation.”

Drew Zoldak was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday.

KDKA is told that the Plum School District has not yet made their final decision regarding his teaching status.

Sources tell KDKA’s Marty Griffin that the allegations involved the handling of a so-called discipline issue in class and involved a female student.

Allegheny County Police released a statement a Thursday evening.

They say they’ve investigated what was described to KDKA as an unspecified allegation made against Zoldak, and cleared him. They say there is no indication of any criminal activity.

There will be no criminal charges, and their investigation has been closed.

Zoldak was found not guilty of witness intimidation in 2016.

A girl who had accused another teacher of having sex with her said Zoldak pointed her out in class. Prosecutors argued he was trying to discourage her cooperation in the case against Joseph Ruggieri, who later pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault.

Zoldak also filed a civil suit against Plum, which remains unresolved.

Zoldak’s lawyer, Al Lindsay, tells KDKA’s Marty Griffin that he hasn’t talk to his client about the recent investigation yet. But also says he’s pleased his client is cleared of any possible criminal charges.

