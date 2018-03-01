Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High winds have arrived in western Pennsylvania and they are battering the area, causing power outages and bringing down trees.

A High Wind Warning went into effect at 10 p.m. for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties. It continues through 10 a.m. Friday.

Marion and Monongalia counties in West Virginia are also under the warning.

“The high winds tonight, the sustained winds, will stay in the 20-30 mile an hour range with gusts of 40-50 miles an hour possible,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla.

High wind and snow will affect the Upper Ohio Valley Region tonight and Friday. pic.twitter.com/N7XpSfrbIi — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 1, 2018

Officials are warning of dangerous conditions, especially for drivers.

“In between midnight and 2 a.m., we’re likely to see our highest wind gusts, so they’re still to come in the next couple of hours,” Verszyla said.

Allegheny County is reporting widespread damage, including downed trees and wires from the city to Penn Hills to Collier Township to Franklin Park to McCandless.

McCandless: Tree and wires down across the road – Blum Ave. at Rinaman Rd.; utility notified. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 2, 2018

As of 11 p.m., Duquesne Light is reporting 160 customers without power, and Penn Power was reporting more than 2,300 customers in the dark.

In addition to the high wind gusts, rain earlier in the day caused existing landslide issues to become worse, and adding new concerns around the area, including in Kilbuck Township.

In the early morning hours of Friday, snow showers are moving in.

“By 2 o’clock in the morning, we’re going to see a brief window of some scattered snow showers, and then by 8, 9 a.m., they’re pretty much gone,” said Verszyla. “In the process, we may get a coating to a half of an inch on the grassy areas only, but roads should be okay for the commute [Friday] morning in terms of no snow accumulating.”

