PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man and woman have pleaded guilty following a nude photo shoot at a busy shopping center in Monroeville last year.

Michael Warnock, a self-proclaimed adult photographer, pleaded guilty to taking pictures of a nude model at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

“The result today was a $300 fine, which we feel is fair and appropriate. These were some decisions made by both people that were less than advisable,” defense attorney Ryan Tutera said.

Tutera says his client viewed his rendezvous with then 21-year-old nude model Chelsea Guerra as artwork

“Under certain sets of circumstances, some would call this art and under certain sets of circumstances it could be art. But, there are time and place restrictions on this type of behavior,” Tutera said.

Judge Jill Rangos scoffed at the idea saying that young families frequented the Monroeville shopping center, meaning kids could have seen Guerra while nude.

She called their decision foolish and compared it to streaking at a big football game

“We do know that what happened shouldn’t have happened and in the future neither party will carry on in this fashion,” Tutera said.

Guerra told the court she’s now a college student. She also pleaded guilty, but did not want to give her thoughts on camera.

Both Warnock and Guerra will face fines and only a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.