Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Pittsburgh-area today to campaign with Conor Lamb.

Lamb, a Democrat, is facing Republican Rick Saccone in a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.

Their first stop will be at a rally with union members at the Carpenters Training Center in Collier.

Later, they will meet with supporters at Robert Morris University.

The special election will be held on March 13.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details