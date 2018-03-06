FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Pittsburgh-area today to campaign with Conor Lamb.

Lamb, a Democrat, is facing Republican Rick Saccone in a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.

Their first stop will be at a rally with union members at the Carpenters Training Center in Collier.

Later, they will meet with supporters at Robert Morris University.

The special election will be held on March 13.

