WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Allegheny County Jail, Andrew Powell, Fire, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An inmate is facing charges for starting a fire that sent two Allegheny County Jail employees to the hospital.

Allegheny County Police say 29-year-old Andrew Powell is facing multiple charges in connection to the March 7 incident.

A small, smoldering fire was started in an inmate’s cell just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. About 80 inmates who were in that pod were sent to another location and the jail was put on lockdown.

Two officers used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire officials believe the fire was caused by contraband in the inmate’s cell, but that has not yet been officially determined.

A sergeant and a corrections officer were sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Both were treated and released.

No inmates were injured and no inmates asked for medical treatment.

Inmates were returned to their cells just after 5 p.m. and the jail resumed normal operations at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Powell was charged Thursday with one count of causing or risking catastrophe, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of institutional vandalism, and one count of felony criminal mischief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch