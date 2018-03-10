KDKA-TVDemonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV is joining forces […]
Filed Under:johnstown, Mike Pence, National Guard, Richland Township, William Dunbar

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A National Guardsman who threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence has been sentenced to six months in prison.

A federal judge on Friday also ordered 23-year-old William Dunbar to serve an additional six months of home detention and get mental health treatment.

He pleaded guilty in December to making the threat before Pence’s visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.

Authorities say the man from Berlin, Pennsylvania, was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, “If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president.” Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after Dunbar make the threat twice.

Authorities say Dunbar initially denied making the statement.

Pence’s appearance went ahead as scheduled.

