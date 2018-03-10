Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Several thousand people got to see and hear President Trump at a campaign rally Saturday night.

So many people turned out for the rally that the Secret Service at least twice had to stop people from entering the Atlantic Aviation hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport because the building was filled to capacity.

RELATED: Donald Trump Supports Rick Saccone At Moon Twp. Rally

The president’s latest visit to the Pittsburgh area was aimed at lending support to 18th District Congressional candidate Republican Rick Saccone, who is in a tight race with Democrat Conor Lamb in next Tuesday’s special election.

Many in the crowd who waited for hours didn’t live in the 18th District, but they wanted to show support for the president and his policies.

“Secret Service says they’re not taking anybody else,” Brian McLaughlin, of Wampum, said. “I was actually at a Trump rally once before, and people, they just stay out here by the thousands. They can’t wait to go see someone who actually deserves to be in the White House.”

Nate Kime, of Blairsville, drove to Pittsburgh with two of his friends.

“I just want to support my president. I’ve never seen an actual American president before, so I’m really excited,” Kime said. “I voted for him, so I wanted to come and see what he had to say about our area.”

Very few people were seen leaving the hangar area after the Secret Service first said no one else would be allowed in the building.

“I’m very disappointed about maybe not getting inside, but you know, at least we show our support,” Sara Jane Studen, of Pittsburgh, said. “I had to work until 5:30 p.m., so I couldn’t get here earlier.”

Half an hour later, the line started moving again, but then another order came down from officials that the hangar couldn’t hold anybody else.

Larry Ciptak, from Carnegie, said he was disappointed.

“We were three people away from getting in, then the Secret Service shut it down, they put up the barrier and that was the end,” he said. “Exact same thing happened at that convention center two years ago.”

“A little bit bummed out, you know that they give away this many tickets. This is actually the second time I’ve had tickets for a rally and did not make it in,” Joey Indovina, of Ambridge, said. “Some people might say that doesn’t bode well, but I think it’s good to see this many people were here and couldn’t get in. It’s overwhelming support, really.”