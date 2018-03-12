PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster will certainly look different when they take the field this year.
LATEST (2 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2017)
Cornerback William Gay has announced that he will not be back with the Steelers. In an Instagram post, Gay said it was “one hell of a ride” in Pittsburgh.
One hell of a ride in the City of Champions….. loved every moment👌 next chapter… will be ready for 2018 season!!! Want a chance to hoist the trophy one more time…. I played all positions and football IQ, leadership, and teammate skills are Great 👍🏽… looking forward to being on a new team 👀 #bigplaywillgay #williamclowninwednesday #pick6 #ironman #nevermissAgame
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have cut linebacker Lawrence Timmons, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. And, re-signing with the Steelers could be possible.
Dolphins have cut Lawrence Timmons one year after signing him. A reunion with the Steelers at the right price isn’t out of the question
— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2018