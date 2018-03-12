FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster will certainly look different when they take the field this year.

For all the latest news and updates about the Steelers’ moves in the free agent market, bookmark this page.

We’ll be updating this page with all the latest signings and other updates as the Steelers prepare to take a run at a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

LATEST (2 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2017)

Cornerback William Gay has announced that he will not be back with the Steelers. In an Instagram post, Gay said it was “one hell of a ride” in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have cut linebacker Lawrence Timmons, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. And, re-signing with the Steelers could be possible.

