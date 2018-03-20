Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By: Josh Taylor, KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced a second free agency move in as many days to fill a need on the defense, signing free agent safety Morgan Burnett to a three-year contract.

Burnett, an eight-year veteran out of Georgia Tech, was drafted in the third round (71st overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2010. He started in all of the 102 games he played for Green Bay over the past eight seasons, recording 683 tackles (485 solo) with 44 passes defensed, nine interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 7.5 sacks.

We have signed S Morgan Burnett to a three-year contract. MORE: https://t.co/CmpVuQTQYE pic.twitter.com/D144z33EpC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 20, 2018

According to the football analytics site, Pro Football Focus, Burnett was ranked the ninth-best available free agent on defense. By their evaluations, he missed only three tackles last season with Green Bay, an issue the Steelers struggled with throughout the year. He recorded 68 total tackles last season, and led the Packers with 91 the year before. He also led the Packers with 143 total tackles in 2014, and became the first Packers defensive back with two sacks in a postseason game in the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Burnett also brings experience and versatility to the Steelers defense, making all the defensive calls in Green Bay last season and handling multiple responsibilities. Besides playing the safety position, he also played as a slot cornerback in the nickel alignment, and as a linebacker in the dime package.

After not signing any players in the first few days of free agency, the Steelers have now addressed two key positions in back-to-back days, signing linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year deal on Monday.