Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Voters in western Pennsylvania are set to choose between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in a special congressional election that could offer signs of what’s to come in November’s midterm elections.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump dominated the district in 2016 and has offered his backing to Saccone. Trump, who made a local appearance on Saturday on behalf of Saccone’s candidacy, carried the 18th Congressional District in 2016 by 19 points.

But the Republican nominee finds himself risking an upset that would rattle GOP confidence as it tries to defend its House majority. The White House has blamed the potential loss on Saccone.

Lamb has positioned himself as a moderate and could offer a roadmap for other Democratic candidates running in areas outside liberal strongholds.

Lamb’s staffers were working the telephones Monday night in Carnegie in the more traditional way that campaigns reach out to the electorate. His staff said the candidate himself held no public events Monday and scheduled no media availability.

They said he was going door-to-door, trying to meet as many voters as possible.

Meanwhile, Saccone’s volunteers and campaign staffers were also working the phones on Election Eve at his Southpointe Headquarters in Washington County. A few hours earlier, Saccone was joined by Donald Trump, Jr. at a campaign stop in Canonsburg.

Three recent polls give Lamb a slight lead in the race. The latest poll from Monmouth University shows Lamb with a slightly wider lead over Saccone if there’s a surge in Democratic voter turnout.

The winner replaces Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid a sex scandal.