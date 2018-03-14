By Jessica Wasik Egg rolls are a favorite appetizer at many Chinese restaurants thanks to their light and crispy rolls stuffed with savory fillings, such as pork, vegetables, shrimp or cabbage. If you’re a fan of them, you’re certainly in luck as you can sink your teeth into them at nearly every Chinese restaurant in the city. Some recipes, however, take the classic egg roll to a new level though, so knowing where to find the best of the best is key. These five restaurants offer what locals consider the best egg rolls in Pittsburgh.

Chinatown Inn

520 Third Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-1292

www.chinatowninn.net Survey any Chinese food lovers about where they get find the best egg rolls and Chinatown Inn will be mentioned countess times. This downtown location has received recognition as one of the best Chinese restaurants in Pittsburgh, largely due to a combination of delicious entrees and exceptional service. Regulars call its egg rolls among the best they’ve ever had, praising the kitchen for its excellent preparation that delivers the right amount of crispiness and portion size. Its jumbo egg rolls are certainly worth ordering in either shrimp, chicken or vegetable; they are filled to the max. Chinatown Inn is located in the heart of the city on Third Avenue near the Grant Building.

Jade Grille

670 Washington Road

Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

(412) 531-6666

www.jadegrille.com Jade Grille is a Mt. Lebanon staple for authentic Chinese cuisine that marries classic recipes with authentic preparation. You’ll be wowed by the taste, presentation and texture of its food, particularly the egg rolls. Sample a few with along with its daily happy hour specials that include $2 off draft beers, $4 house wines and $2 domestic bottles. Visit Jade Grille’s Washington Road location to experience its immaculately prepared egg rolls for yourself.

Chengdu Gourmet

5840 Forward Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 521-2088

If you like a hint of seafood in your egg roll, Chengdu Gourmet has one of the best shrimp rolls around! Its appetizer menu is full of various choices, including chicken egg roll, which is another fantastic option. It's almost unreal how extensive this Squirrel Hill restaurant's menu is; the choices are limitless with selections of lamb chicken, beef, vegetable, pork and seafood entrees, all available for takeout, dine-in or delivery. Thai specials as well as American lunches are also available.

China Taste

630 E. Ohio St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 231-2401

www.chinatastepittsburgh.com You can’t go wrong with any of China Taste’s specials, but pair your favorite with its egg rolls and your meal is sure to be complete. Fresh and light, the pork egg rolls are a popular choice, as are its shrimp rolls. Drop in for a quick lunch and try an egg roll with specials like chicken chow mein, beef with broccoli or General Tso’s chicken. Portions are generous for the affordable prices so you’ll want to make room in your refrigerator for leftovers for dinner. China Taste is located on East Ohio Street near Pittsburgh’s historic Deutschstown district.