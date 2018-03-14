Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Before the absentee ballots were completely counted, Democrat Conor Lamb claimed victory over Republican Rick Saccone in a tighter-than-tight Pennsylvania congressional election. Saccone said he wasn’t giving up.

After midnight Tuesday, with all precincts reporting, unofficial results had Lamb leading Republican state Rep. Saccone by fewer than 600 votes.

Saccone took the stage around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to thank his supporters.

“It’s not over yet. We’re still fighting the fight,” he said. “We’re gonna fight all the way to the end. You know I never give up.”

Lamb spoke to his supporters just before 12:45 a.m. as absentee votes were still being counted.

“It took longer than we thought, but we did it,” he said, even though results had not yet been released.

MORE COVERAGE:

Elections officials spent hours counting absentee ballots early Wednesday morning. Their tally added to Lamb’s vote total.

BREAKING: Unofficial absentee results in Washington County have Lamb winning 609 to 547 #PA18 @CBSPittsburgh — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) March 14, 2018

Elections officials in Greene County were set to start counting absentee ballots there later Wednesday morning.

A consultant with Saccone’s campaign told KDKA-TV reporter Ralph Iannotti, “We’re exploring ALL legal options.”

Regardless of the outcome – and possible recount – Lamb’s showing in a district that President Donald Trump won by 20 points in the presidential race was sure to stoke anxiety among Republicans nationwide and renewed enthusiasm among Democrats.

The ultimate winner will face re-election in eight months, and the congressional district as currently shaped will likely vanish next year thanks to a court-ordered redrawing of the state’s district maps.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)