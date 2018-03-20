Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — The parents of a 13-year-old boy who died after he was accidentally shot by his friend have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Post-Gazette reported Mark and Leah Gustafson filed the lawsuit against Springfield Armory and Saloom Department Store in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Attorneys from the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence are reportedly among those representing the Gustafsons.

13-year-old J.R. Gustafson was fatally shot inside a Mt. Pleasant home on March 20, 2016.

John Burnsworth, who was 14 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and was sent to a treatment program. He spent about 11 months in a youth rehabilitation facility.

Burnsworth was released in early March after a juvenile court judge ruled that he is rehabilitated. Burnsworth was ordered to continue his education and counseling. He’s not allowed unsupervised visits with his biological parents. He’s also not allowed contact with the Gustafson family and not allowed in Mt. Pleasant until he’s 21 years old. Burnsworth is also not allowed to partake in any type of social media.

At least three other people were also convicted on charges connected to Gustafson’s death.

Brooke Nelson, 20, of Connellsville is awaiting sentencing after she pleaded guilty in February to five counts each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment and a weapons offense. Westmoreland County authorities alleged that she gave a gun to Burnsworth to scare off Gustafson just before he was shot. Nelson was watching three other younger children at the time. She could face up to 55 years in prison.

The owner of the gun that killed Gustafson, Joshua Hudec, 32, of Mt. Pleasant, was sentenced last June to up to 32 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges.

Christopher Lewis, 43, of Mt. Pleasant pleaded guilty to selling the gun to Hudec. He was sentenced to two years probation.