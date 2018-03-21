By Janelle Sheetz
Though the weather may still be a little cold, signs of spring are beginning to show, and the biggest spring holiday, Easter, is just around the corner. And when you’re done with your big Easter meal, Pittsburgh has plenty of ways you can enjoy the holiday, whether it’s an egg hunt or spring flower show. Here are some of the best.
Spring Flower Show: Scents of Wonder
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 622-6914
www.phipps.conservatory.org
Date: March 10 through April 8 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can always count on Phipps for beautiful, seasonally decorated displays, and the Spring Flower Show is running until April 8. Enjoy flowers like lilies, tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and much more throughout Phipps’ vast collection. Admission to the conservatory is $17.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and students, and $11.95 for children. Members and children under two can get in for free.
Easter Egg Hunt
Simmons Farm
170 Simmons Road
McMurray, PA 15317
(412) 624-6150
www.simmonsfarm.com/easteregghunt.html
Date: March 23 through March 31, 2018
Gear up for Easter starting on March 23, with daily Easter egg hunts at Simmons Farm in nearby McMurray. Eggs are exchanged for prizes, and children can also enjoy a variety of crafts. Admission is $13.50.
Brunch and Eggstravaganza!
National Aviary
700 Arch St.
Pittsburgh, PA
(412) 323-7235
www.aviary.org
Date: April 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.
Skip the cooking — enjoy a brunch buffet in the National Aviary’s Rose Garden catered by Atria’s, plus a special visit from some of the aviary’s owls. Reservations are required, and the cost includes admission to the aviary. When you finish your meal, enjoy the Eggstravanganza! activities throughout the aviary.
