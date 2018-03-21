WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Best Of, Eat See Play, Janelle Sheetz, Play

By Janelle Sheetz

Though the weather may still be a little cold, signs of spring are beginning to show, and the biggest spring holiday, Easter, is just around the corner. And when you’re done with your big Easter meal, Pittsburgh has plenty of ways you can enjoy the holiday, whether it’s an egg hunt or spring flower show. Here are some of the best.

phipps conservatory Best Family Events For Easter In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

Spring Flower Show: Scents of Wonder
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 622-6914
www.phipps.conservatory.org

Date: March 10 through April 8 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can always count on Phipps for beautiful, seasonally decorated displays, and the Spring Flower Show is running until April 8. Enjoy flowers like lilies, tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and much more throughout Phipps’ vast collection. Admission to the conservatory is $17.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and students, and $11.95 for children. Members and children under two can get in for free.

Easter Egg Hunt
Simmons Farm
170 Simmons Road
McMurray, PA 15317
(412) 624-6150
www.simmonsfarm.com/easteregghunt.html

Date: March 23 through March 31, 2018

Gear up for Easter starting on March 23, with daily Easter egg hunts at Simmons Farm in nearby McMurray. Eggs are exchanged for prizes, and children can also enjoy a variety of crafts. Admission is $13.50.

national aviary owl Best Family Events For Easter In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

Brunch and Eggstravaganza!
National Aviary
700 Arch St.
Pittsburgh, PA
(412) 323-7235
www.aviary.org

Date: April 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Skip the cooking — enjoy a brunch buffet in the National Aviary’s Rose Garden catered by Atria’s, plus a special visit from some of the aviary’s owls. Reservations are required, and the cost includes admission to the aviary. When you finish your meal, enjoy the Eggstravanganza! activities throughout the aviary.

Related: Best Flower Beds In Pittsburgh

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch