PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The latest round of winter snow is causing plenty of problems on roads around western Pennsylvania.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to Turnpike officials, the speed limit has been reduced for the entire mainline from Ohio to New Jersey due to weather-related conditions. The entire Northeastern Extension has also been reduced to 45 mph.

Early Wednesday morning, at least seven people, including four students, were injured after a crash involving a charter bus and an SUV on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash happened shortly before midnight in the westbound lanes near the Pittsburgh interchange around 2:45 a.m.

According to police, the SUV was driving the wrong way on the Turnpike. The driver was also believed to be intoxicated.

In Pittsburgh, commuters are ready for spring-like temperatures, but it’s hard to imagine that when the snow keeps falling.

“Wasn’t expecting it for the first day of spring, but this is Pittsburgh weather so anything goes,” said Sheraden resident Teri Dugger.

To make matters worse, the roads were tough to navigate all over the area so drivers opted for an alternative.

“It was a hard commute getting in this morning. A lot of roads not clear. Typically, I drive but I couldn’t today so the bus was very convenient,” said Dugger.

“If you hit the slush, you were getting thrown. But, if you stayed in the tire tracks, you were alright,” said Freedom resident Debbie Paranay.

“I’m over the snow,” said Washington resident Matt Strope. “It’s ridiculous. It took me almost two hours to get here.”

On the South Side in Pittsburgh, a bus slid down 18th Street and blocked the road. The incident caused several other vehicles to slide in that area.

Commuters heading into Pittsburgh from the north encountered snowy and slippery driving conditions as well. McKnight Road was one area that was particularly tricky for drivers.

All lanes of traffic were covered in snow and slush.

Roads were also slushy and wet in McCandless, but they got more snow-covered as KDKA’s Amy Wadas headed into Cranberry and Zelienople. Headed back into the city on the Parkway North, traffic inched along. PennDot crews have been out all night long and they will be out until the storm is over.

According to Meteorologist Ron Smiley, snow is expected to fall for much of the day. An additional 2 to 3 inches of snow can be expected in Allegheny County.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for much of the viewing area.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for the Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges.