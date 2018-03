Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAYS (KDKA) – One of the eggs in the Hays bald eagle nest has started to hatch.

According to the Audubon Society, the egg started to hatch Friday morning.

The eagles were caring for three eggs, but one broke earlier this month.

Bald eagle eggs take about 35 days to hatch. The first egg was scheduled to hatch on or around March 20.

