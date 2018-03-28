Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) – A woman has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of her husband last year in their western Pennsylvania home.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 49-year-old Suzanne Marie Bricker pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to third-degree murder in Fayette County Court.

State police said she called 911 early on Sept. 23 reporting that she had shot herself and her husband. Fifty-one-year-old Steve Bricker died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Suzanne Bricker had a superficial wound.

The prosecutor, defense attorney and judge agreed that a doctor’s report indicated that Bricker had delusional disorders and issues with depression and anxiety, but not enough to warrant an insanity plea.

She told the judge that she hopes her son will one day forgive her.

