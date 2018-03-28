WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Fayette County, Georges Township, Suzann Bricker

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) – A woman has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison in the shooting death of her husband last year in their western Pennsylvania home.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 49-year-old Suzanne Marie Bricker pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to third-degree murder in Fayette County Court.

State police said she called 911 early on Sept. 23 reporting that she had shot herself and her husband. Fifty-one-year-old Steve Bricker died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Suzanne Bricker had a superficial wound.

The prosecutor, defense attorney and judge agreed that a doctor’s report indicated that Bricker had delusional disorders and issues with depression and anxiety, but not enough to warrant an insanity plea.

She told the judge that she hopes her son will one day forgive her.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch