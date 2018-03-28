WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
By Rich Walsh
By Rich Walsh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeff Capel said all the right things on Wednesday after he was introduced as Pitt’s new head basketball coach.

Capel said he’s “honored, excited and ready to go,” and promised to build Pitt back into a championship program.

He is in the process of finalizing his staff and wants Brandin Knight to be a part of it.

Capel won the press conference, which was an important first step, but now he has to win games.

He has the credentials and checks all the boxes. He was a head coach at VCU and Oklahoma, and won at both places.

Capel was fired at Oklahoma after the school got into some hot water with the NCAA. He spent the last seven season as Duke’s top assistant.

“Duke was necessary for me. It was something that had to happen,” he said.

He has a reputation as a big time recruiter, which is obviously something Pitt needs. He has numerous NBA players on his resume, including Blake Griffin.

KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh talked to Capel after his introduction:

