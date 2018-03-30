Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAYS (KDKA) — Sad news for bald eagle watchers… The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the second egg in the Hays bald eagle nest most likely won’t hatch.

The egg isn’t broken or cracked, but it has been more than 37 days since it was laid, which is beyond the normal window for eggs to hatch.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Hays Bald Eagle Cam

The Audubon Society says it’s unclear if the egg was non-viable from the start or if it won’t hatch because part of the shell from the hatched eaglet’s egg was covering the second egg for almost a week.

The Hays bald eagles laid three eggs this year. One cracked in mid-March. One eaglet hatched on March 23.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Harmar Bald Eagle Cam

Meanwhile, the eggs in the Harmar bald eagle nest are expected to start hatching as early as Sunday.