HARMAR (KDKA) – The bald eagles in the Harmar nest are now caring for one eaglet and another could hatch very soon.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the eaglet hatched around 10 a.m. Monday.

Another egg remains in the nest, which is expected to hatch on or around April 4.

“Despite the snow, the eaglet will be warm and comfortable beneath its parents. The adults will continue to lay on top of the hatched eaglet—and the remaining egg,” the Audubon Society said in a Facebook post.

Bald eagle eggs take about 35 days to hatch.

Meanwhile, the bald eagles in Hays are also caring for one eaglet. However, the second egg in the Hays nest most likely won’t hatch.

The egg isn’t broken or cracked, but it has been more than 37 days since it was laid, which is beyond the normal window for eggs to hatch.

