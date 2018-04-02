EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Bald Eagles, Harmar Bald Eagles, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARMAR (KDKA) – The bald eagles in the Harmar nest are now caring for one eaglet and another could hatch very soon.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the eaglet hatched around 10 a.m. Monday.

Another egg remains in the nest, which is expected to hatch on or around April 4.

harmar eaglet First Eaglet Arrives In Harmar Bald Eagles’ Nest

(Photo Courtesy: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania)

“Despite the snow, the eaglet will be warm and comfortable beneath its parents. The adults will continue to lay on top of the hatched eaglet—and the remaining egg,” the Audubon Society said in a Facebook post.

Bald eagle eggs take about 35 days to hatch.

Meanwhile, the bald eagles in Hays are also caring for one eaglet. However, the second egg in the Hays nest most likely won’t hatch.

The egg isn’t broken or cracked, but it has been more than 37 days since it was laid, which is beyond the normal window for eggs to hatch.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch