PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney says he has determined that a police-involved shooting in Homewood was justified.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 11 when a man was fatally shot by Pittsburgh Police during a routine patrol.

Police say two officers were on patrol in the area of Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street when they saw 39-year-old Mark Daniels, who they say was acting suspiciously.

Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala says the officers drew their weapons, but it was Daniels who allegedly fired first.

Zappala says surveillance video shows Daniels leaving Bett’s Market on Brushton Avenue and then crouching down near a car before walking into an alley.

Additional surveillance video, says Zappala, shows people running after Daniels reportedly fired several shots at officers. He is then seen running after being wounded in the back of the arm.

According to Zappala, there is no clear reason why shots were fired at the officers, but they do have evidence.

“Officer statements, a statement from a jitney driver, video surveillance which will show you certain pieces of physical evidence, and a canvass of 19 properties adjacent to this particular area,” he said.

A .40-caliber Glock weapon was also recovered.

The only dispute in the case, investigators say, is that officers reported performing CPR on Daniels after he collapsed, but a neighbor says that did not happen.

Daniels was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Zappala says he bled to death.

A woman in also in custody in the case. She could face charges for buying the weapon.

