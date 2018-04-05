Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Investigators say the gunman suspected in a deadly shooting in Ohio Township turned the gun on himself as police closed in.

On Thursday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 62-year-old Lex Miller’s death was a suicide and that the only wound he suffered was self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Miller is the man who Allegheny County Police say shot 56-year-old James wWestover and left him dead in his driveway on Rebecca Street. It happened Wednesday just after 5:30 a.m.

Allegheny County Police say Westover had been shot several times by Miller who was dressed in all black and was still near the house when police arrived. He had a gun in his hands, which he reportedly fired at officers. Police say one of the officers fired back.

Miller then fell to the ground.

Investigators now say that officer’s bullet did not strike Miller.

Police went on to say Westover and Miller had at one point been friends. Westover and his family had tried to help Miller by providing him with various jobs and projects.

The Westover family told police they lost contact with miller over the past few months.

But the motive for the shooting is still being determined.

A vacant house on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Manchester section of the city of Pittsburgh’s North Side is the address listed on Miller’s driver’s license.

Police say they also determined that Miller had used the name Dana Childs and lived in Maryland, Florida and Georgia.