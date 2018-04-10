Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — There are new questions about the safety of a building that caught fire in Jeannette earlier this week, killing one woman and injuring a firefighter.

The fire started Monday afternoon on Seventh Street.

Shirley Kocherhans, 87, who lived in one of the building’s units, died.

On Tuesday, a day after the fire, city officials cited the building’s owner for failing to file important paperwork about the building’s safety, including whether it had working smoke alarms.

“The amount of fire and smoke we had, several of my guys told them we didn’t hear any smoke alarms going off, the occupants told us they were only alerted by people knocking on the doors,” said Chief Bill Frye, of the Jeannette Fire Department.

A young woman, who jumped from a second floor window to escape the fire, remains in serious condition at the hospital. KDKA is told she suffered a serious back injury and burns.