WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The West Mifflin High School employee accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been identified.

According to West Mifflin School District solicitor Gary Matta, allegations came about late last week regarding a potential relationship between a student and an employee.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

That employee has been identified as 45-year-old James Horgan. He is a teacher at the school.

Horgan has been charged with institutional sexual assault. He is expected to turn himself in Tuesday afternoon.

He was placed on paid administrative leave Friday and will remain on leave until the investigation is concluded.

The school district is working with West Mifflin Police on the investigation.

Matta says the school and police have had discussions with anyone who may have knowledge of the reported relationship, but at this point, no one they’ve spoken with has had any involvement in the situation.

The school can’t comment on the student’s age or if that person is still attending classes at West Mifflin.

Matta says as the investigation develops, they will be making everyone in the district aware of the what’s happening.

 

