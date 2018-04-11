Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced they will be wearing Humboldt Broncos decals on their helmets during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The team will wear the decals for both home and away games to honor the victims killed or injured in a bus crash.

Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze posted this photo on Twitter.

We received a package from the NHL this morning ( as did everyone else) with these HUMBOLDT BRONCOS helmet decals to put on our helmets if we wanted. It wasn’t a hard decision we are going to put the decals on our home and road helmets to show our support. pic.twitter.com/3eQkmaufeV — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) April 11, 2018

The Canadian junior hockey team was heading to a playoff game when the bus was hit by a tractor-trailer.

15-people were killed.

Ten of those killed were players for the Humboldt Broncos, five others including the bus driver, two coaches, a volunteer statistician and a broadcaster were also killed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Canadian officials are reviewing the intersection where the accident happened.

12-survivors are still in the hospital, four of them in critical condition.

Yesterday the Penguins announced that captain Sidney Crosby had a special Pens jersey made for the team. The entire team signed it.

Posts are flooding social media of people leaving hockey sticks out on their front porch to honor the players and just in case those lost might need them.