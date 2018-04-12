Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ACME (KDKA) — A man was killed when his Westmoreland County home caught on fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. at a trailer home in the 400 block of McGinnis Road in Acme, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Officials say the fire was fully involved when they arrived at the scene, but firefighters were quickly able to bring it under control.

However, when crews went inside, they found the body of a man in his 50s. He was found in a doorway. Officials say he was about three-feet away from escaping the flames.

“Once the initial knock down was done, crews entered from the rear and from the front and did a search, and found one deceased victim,” said Kecksburg VFD Chief Dave Trout.

His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but initial reports indicate that it was accidental.

This is the second fatal fire in Westmoreland County in a week. An 87-year-old woman, Shirley Kocherhans, was killed when rowhouses caught on fire Monday in Jeannette.

