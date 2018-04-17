WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Human remains found in Penn Hills earlier this month have been identified as those of a man reported missing more than a year ago.

According to police, the remains were found in a wooded area along Milltown Road on April 11. The remains were found by a person on a nature walk.

(Photo Credit: Matthew Sheets)

Today, police announced the remains have been identified as those of 19-year-old Zackery Sheets.

Sheets was reported as missing on March 8, 2017. He was last seen live on Feb. 19, 2017, in Penn Hills.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification using dental records.

The circumstances surrounding Sheets’ disappearance are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

