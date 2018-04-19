Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says Patric Hornqvist will be out again Friday.

Sullivan says although Hornqvist skated at practice Thursday morning, he will not be playing in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Coach Sullivan on Hornqvist: "He won't play tomorrow, but he skated this morning." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 19, 2018

Hornqvist did not play in Game 4 on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury.

The Penguins will face off against the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night.