NORTH ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — The North Allegheny School District and the security company INPAX are ending their relationship after a controversy surrounding the INPAX CEO’s social media posts.

The district and INPAX made the announcement Friday, saying the decision was mutual.

Problems began in March when parents in the school district discovered posts on INPAX founder and CEO Sam Rosenberg’s personal Facebook page and the company’s page that they felt were Islamaphobic and homophobic in nature.

Rosenberg said the posts in question were from several years ago and reflect his “humor as a Marine.”

North Allegheny School District canceled an active shooter training event after the posts were discovered.

The matter was discussed at a school board meeting Wednesday night, where parents and residents addressed the board. Rosenberg also addressed the room at the meeting.

“I don’t want anyone offended by anything that is associated with me. Immediate corrective action will be taken and will continue to be taken,” Rosenberg told KDKA-TV News after the meeting.

Friday’s statement said both parties believe ending their relationship is in the best interest of the community.

“It is our shared hope that the community can begin to build bridges, initiate constructive conversation regarding diversity and inclusion, and continue to focus on providing the necessary skills and training to ensure the safety of our children, schools and community,” the statement said.

North Allegheny School District hired INPAX four years ago to provide active shooter training to teachers and staff.