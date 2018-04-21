Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — Police now have a photo and surveillance footage of the man they say struck a police officer with a vehicle in Shadyside on Friday.

Detective Jack Klaczak was working a security detail at the Market District Giant Eagle on Centre Avenue just before 4 p.m. Friday when a cashier told him someone had just shoplifted.

Police say Klaczak left the store and found the suspect getting into a vehicle in the parking lot. When Klazcak confronted the man, the suspect backed the vehicle up, hitting Klazcak with the open car door and throwing him to the ground.

The suspect then sped out of the parking lot, almost hitting a pedestrian.

Klaczak suffered some abrasions, bumps and bruises and is scheduled to have follow-up testing.

The suspect was driving a newer maroon SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate that ended with 1933 or 1993.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.