PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected shoplifter accused of hitting a police officer with his vehicle was arrested Monday morning.

Police say 63-year-old Willard Hopkins, of Carnegie, was arrested around 11 a.m. at his home.

Hopkins is accused of hitting a police officer with his open car door as he sped backwards to flee from a Market District Giant Eagle parking lot in Shadyside last Friday.

 

A Pittsburgh Police detective who was working a security detail at the Giant Eagle was confronting Hopkins for allegedly shoplifting.

The detective suffered some abrasions, bumps and bruises and was scheduled to have follow-up testing.

Hopkins is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, escape, accident involving death or personal injury and retail theft.

