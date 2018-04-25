Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kennywood will be celebrating its 120th anniversary this year and there are some big events planned to mark the occasion.

According to Kennywood officials, the park will open to season passholders on Saturday, April 28. The park will then open to the general public on May 5. The park will open daily starting on May 24.

On Sunday, May 6, admission will be $18.98 to mark the year Kennywood was founded.

So, what’s new this year?

Sly Rocket’s virtual reality add-on was tested during Phantom Fright Nights last year and will now be available to a wider audience.

Meanwhile, construction continues on the new “Thomas Town at Kennywood” attraction, which is scheduled to open this summer.

“While we put great value on history, tradition and nostalgia here at Kennywood, the ability to innovate and deliver the newest thrills is critical to our continuing success,” says Gibas. “Both Thomas Town and Sky Rocket VR show ways we look to stay on the cutting edge.”

Two new special events will be held at Kennywood next month as well.

The first is a Ribs & Blues Festival, which will be held over Memorial Day weekend. The other event is Thunderbolt Week, which marks the 50th anniversary of “The King of Coasters.”

Admission will be $19.68 for guests age 50 and older during the event, which runs from May 28 through June 3.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details