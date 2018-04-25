Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) – Police believe a man may have suffered a medical condition prior to crashing his vehicle into a Brentwood hair salon.

A Dodge Charger plowed into a BoRics Hair Care salon around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Of the seven people injured, two were listed in critical condition.

Today, police said all of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

“It just went through the front, went through where the cash register was and down the side where they have all the chairs, where the girls cut hair,” Randy Klaus said.

Witnesses said the vehicle didn’t stop until it hit the back of the building, leaving a path of destruction.

Two customers, a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, were listed in critical condition. Both suffered fractures to their legs. The mother also suffered a head injury.

A third customer has cuts to the head and another customer suffered a broken ankle.

One employee has a broken leg, broken ribs and facial cuts.

Another employee has a broken leg and head injuries.

A third employee has various cuts and bruises.

The 58-year-old male driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries

“We heard something and people were saying it is thunder? Is it an earthquake? It was like the whole floor was shaking. And we were scared, honestly. We knew something was bad, something was going bad,” Igor Spreckic said.

Police said the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office will determine if charges will be filed, once the investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, the hair salon remains closed.