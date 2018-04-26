Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying a killer.

Months after the murder in Homewood, police says they still have no leads.

The victim was 29-year-old Denard Burton. He was from Detroit, but had been living in Pittsburgh for about five years.

Burton’s body was found lying on a snow-covered sidewalk earlier this year. His family is still trying to come to terms with his death.

“I was in shock and disbelief, then I went into, ‘How am I going to deal with this?’” said Nancy Young, the victim’s mother. “They really hurt this family, especially being so young.”

“Feb. 10 at approximately 8 o’clock in the morning, Pittsburgh homicide detectives were notified there was a deceased male in the 7300 block of Stranahan Street,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg. “Upon arrival, the detectives found Denard Burton in the street. We were notified by a passing motorist, there were no prior 911 calls regarding shots fired, no ShotSpotter activation. So, right now, we have very few leads.”

Besides his mother, Burton is survived by two little boys, ages 1 and 8.

“People need to put down the guns down,” said Young. “It’s ridiculous, innocent people are dying for no apparent reason, it’s just not right.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to a conviction could be worth $1,000.