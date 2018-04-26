Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of breaking a police officer’s arm during a fight in Duquesne last weekend is now in jail.

Richard Henley, 39, turned himself in to police on Thursday afternoon.

Police say he broke into the J&S Food Mart on Grant Avenue last Saturday and then fought with an officer who responded.

Police say Henley slammed the officer to the ground and dislocated his elbow and broke his police radio.

“He’s here with his loving family, we’re here to turn him in,” said defense attorney Blaine Jones. “He wasn’t running, he wasn’t hiding. We’re here to turn him in. What more can a man do when he finds out there’s a warrant, and turn himself in.”

“I’m glad he’s in custody,” said Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy. “You know, anyone that’s willing to fight and injure a police officer is certainly willing to fight anyone else on the street.”

That officer can’t use his left arm, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to work.

Police say that several people in Duquesne witnessed the fight, but no one stepped in or called 911.