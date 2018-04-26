Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders.

The trade comes just minutes before the Steelers make their first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In return, the Steelers are getting the Raiders’ third-round pick, the 79th pick overall.

We have traded WR Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for their third round pick (75th overall). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2018

