LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Martavis Bryant, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders.

The trade comes just minutes before the Steelers make their first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In return, the Steelers are getting the Raiders’ third-round pick, the 79th pick overall.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch