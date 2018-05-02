By Janelle Sheetz With Mother’s Day fast approaching, you couldn’t find a better time to focus on the special relationship between mothers and daughters. It’s a bond unlike any other, and whether you’re a daughter looking to treat Mom for Mother’s Day or a mother yourself wanting to dote on your daughter a little, Pittsburgh has some great ways for the two of you to spend a nice, fun day together. From yoga with the youngest of daughters to learning a new skill together as adults, here are some of the best ways for mothers and daughters to spend a day together.

Schoolhouse Yoga

5923 Baum Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 401-4444

www.schoolhouseyoga.com Moms with daughters who are still young, this one’s for you. While you look forward to lunch dates and trips to the movies in her future, for now, take your little girl to Mommy and Me Yoga. Do yoga with your little one, whether she’s an infant or a toddler, and reap the benefits of not just bonding with her but also helping your body by regaining strength and flexibility. Classes are held every Friday morning at the East Liberty studio.

Pittsburgh Glass Center

5472 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 365-2145

www.pittsburghglasscenter.org Create both memories and artsy keepsakes with one of the Pittsburgh Glass Center’s classes. Projects include pulled-glass flowers, jewelry, pendants, suncatchers, and more, all perfect for spring and all suitable for newbies.

A519

2 Sedgewick St.

Millvale, PA 15209

(412) 475-9519

www.a519chocolate.com A519 already makes chocolates that are as pretty as they are delicious, but mother and daughter can learn to make their own with the candy company's classes. Create your own truffles from start to finish, and take home a nine-piece box of your creations to enjoy. Guests will also receive a 20% off coupon for a future purchase.

Flowers in the Attic

7505 Saltsburg Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15235

(412) 798-2200

www.flowersintheattic.com Sometimes, the best time mothers and daughters can spend together is over a lunch or brunch date, and Flowers in the Attic provides the perfect cute atmosphere for just that — and maybe even a cup of tea, too. When you’re done eating, be sure to browse the gift shop.