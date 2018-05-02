By Janelle Sheetz
With Mother’s Day fast approaching, you couldn’t find a better time to focus on the special relationship between mothers and daughters. It’s a bond unlike any other, and whether you’re a daughter looking to treat Mom for Mother’s Day or a mother yourself wanting to dote on your daughter a little, Pittsburgh has some great ways for the two of you to spend a nice, fun day together. From yoga with the youngest of daughters to learning a new skill together as adults, here are some of the best ways for mothers and daughters to spend a day together.
Schoolhouse Yoga
5923 Baum Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
(412) 401-4444
www.schoolhouseyoga.com
Moms with daughters who are still young, this one’s for you. While you look forward to lunch dates and trips to the movies in her future, for now, take your little girl to Mommy and Me Yoga. Do yoga with your little one, whether she’s an infant or a toddler, and reap the benefits of not just bonding with her but also helping your body by regaining strength and flexibility. Classes are held every Friday morning at the East Liberty studio.
Pittsburgh Glass Center
5472 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
(412) 365-2145
www.pittsburghglasscenter.org
Create both memories and artsy keepsakes with one of the Pittsburgh Glass Center’s classes. Projects include pulled-glass flowers, jewelry, pendants, suncatchers, and more, all perfect for spring and all suitable for newbies.
A519
2 Sedgewick St.
Millvale, PA 15209
(412) 475-9519
www.a519chocolate.com
A519 already makes chocolates that are as pretty as they are delicious, but mother and daughter can learn to make their own with the candy company’s classes. Create your own truffles from start to finish, and take home a nine-piece box of your creations to enjoy. Guests will also receive a 20% off coupon for a future purchase.
Related: Mother’s Day Book List Gift Guide
Flowers in the Attic
7505 Saltsburg Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 798-2200
www.flowersintheattic.com
Sometimes, the best time mothers and daughters can spend together is over a lunch or brunch date, and Flowers in the Attic provides the perfect cute atmosphere for just that — and maybe even a cup of tea, too. When you’re done eating, be sure to browse the gift shop.
Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History
4400 Forbes Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 622-3131
www.carnegiemuseums.org
A stroll around one of Pittsburgh’s many museums can be a great way to spend time together and learn something new, and the Carnegie Museums offer both art and natural history in one trip. Current exhibits in the art museum include Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye and the work of Deana Lawson.
Related: Best Pittsburgh Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day