PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are hoping surveillance video will lead to tips in an unsolved murder from last month in the city’s East End.

It was about 1:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1. Because of the time of day, there wasn’t a lot traffic on Conemaugh Street, near the corner of Bennett Street.

Meliek Rashad Hemingway, 22, was gunned down in the street. Friends said he went by the nickname “Squeak,” and graduated from Brashear High School in 2015.

“Our victim was leaving a nightclub, walking back to his car, which was parked around the corner on Conemaugh Street,” Pittsburgh Police Det. George Satler said. “We think that the person that confronted him, and eventually shot and killed him, was breaking into cars in the 8100 block of Conemaugh Street.”

Police released surveillance video, which they say shows the killer.

The suspect is riding a bike and wearing a backpack. He may have changed his clothes while committing a crime.

“Hemingway chased the individual down, who was on a bike and confronted him. That’s when the man on the bike pulled out a gun, and shot and killed him,” Det. Satler said.

Detectives say learning the identity of the man riding the bike is critical to the homicide investigation.

“This is our suspect,” Det. Satler said. “We’re looking for the public’s assistance and any type of cooperation or information would lead to an eventual arrest.”

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.