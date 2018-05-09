Filed Under:Fred Rogers, Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, tom hanks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Fred Rogers drama “You Are My Friend” starring Tom Hanks as the beloved television host is coming to theaters in late 2019.

Sony Pictures said Wednesday that the film will be released on Oct. 18, 2019.

The story is inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Marielle Heller, who made the well-reviewed coming-of-age drama “Diary of a Teenage Girl,” is directing the film.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” inspiring a PBS special, a postage stamp and a feature-length documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” which hits theaters on June 8.

Comments
  Ken Keppel says:
    May 9, 2018 at 11:46 PM

    I think it should have been Michael Keaton since he started out on this show.

